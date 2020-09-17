WHITNEY TO PLAY TWO OUTDOOR LAKESHORE DRIVE-IN SHOWS

BY ETHAN SHANFELD

Chicago’s very own Whitney will perform two socially distant drive-in shows at the Adler Planetarium Sept. 19 and 20. The event is hosted by Lakeshore Drive-In as part of their mission to revive Chicago’s live music industry.

Kweku Collins, who performed at the 2019 A&O Benefit, will open for Whitney on Saturday, while indie rockers Beach Bunny will perform Sunday. This weekend will mark Whitney’s first live performance since before the pandemic and first time playing in Chicago since December, when the band sold out five nights at Thalia Hall.

In August, Whitney released Candid, an album comprised of covers including “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying.” A year earlier, the duo put out their critically acclaimed second studio album, Forever Turned Around, featuring the single “Giving Up.” In 2018, Whitney brought their soaring indie rock to the main stage at Dillo Day.

Purchase tickets to their Lakeshore Drive-In shows here. All attendees must arrive in a car and purchase a car pass, which covers four people. An additional ticket is required for up to two additional people per car.