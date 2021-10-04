Soccer Mommy at Thalia Hall

By Ethan Shanfeld

Photos by Christian Wade

29 Sept, 2021

“It’s like basically October, which means Halloween is approaching,” said Sophie Allison, better known by her stage name, Soccer Mommy. Before launching into “lucy,” she continued, “I’d like to start a little early and get spooky.”

But there was nothing scary about Soccer Mommy’s set on Wednesday — a rather short, straight-forward show at a half-filled Thalia Hall. With the audience fully vaxxed and masked — except when sipping on Tecate and Moscow Mules — the concert felt like a soft return to live music in these Weird Times.

Allison, backed by two guitarists, a bassist and a drummer, opened the show exactly as she does her 2020 album color theory — with “bloodstream,” “circle the drain” and “royal screw up” — before wading into the dream-poppy “Last Girl” and oldie-but-goodie “Henry.”

The second half of the show slowed down quite a bit, starting with color theory closer “gray light.” The rhythm section bowed out for “night swimming,” and then Allison played a couple songs solo — “Still Clean” and a cover of Slowdive’s 1993 song “Dagger,” which Allison called one of her “personal favorites.” “Hopefully I don’t just ruin it for them,” she added. But she didn’t. Allison’s guitar tone matched the sound of color theory to a tee, and her delicate vocals on “night swimming” and “Still Clean” delightfully echoed throughout the concert hall. While Allison isn’t one to stage dive and crowd surf, she interacted with the audience in a casual, conversational manner, dishing out heartfelt “thank yous” to the crowd’s various “woos” and “i love yous.”