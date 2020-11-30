Alex Banin releases new song “Hawthorne”

BY YASMEEN ALTAJI

Pictured: A still from the “Hawthorne” video. (Photo/Michael del Rosario)

Alex Banin returned on Monday with her latest single, “Hawthorne.” The song, another collaboration between Banin and producer vlush, is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

“Hawthorne” is the Chicago-based artist’s third release this year. The single, which Banin wrote in March, carries the singer’s characteristic melancholy and intertwines poetic lyrics with pleasantly straightforward bass and percussion lines. It’s accompanied by a video directed by Michael del Rosario.

