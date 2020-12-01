Bienen faculty, alumni secure Grammy nominations

BY YASMEEN ALTAJI

Graphic by Yasmeen Altaji, photos contributed

Eleven Bienen School of Music faculty members and alumni received nominations last week from the Recording Academy for the 63rd annual Grammy awards.

This year marks the sixth nomination for Bienen Director of Choral Organizations and conductor of new-music choir The Crossing, Donald Nally, this time for Best Choral Performance for the choir’s recording of CARTHAGE. Nally previously won awards for Best Choral Performance with The Crossing for its recordings of Bryars: The Fifth Century and McLoskey: Zealot Canticles at the 60th and 61st Grammy Awards, respectively.

Bienen’s Quartet-in-Residence since 2015, Dover Quartet, received a nomination for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for The Schumann Quartets. The Grammy nomination is a first for the quartet, which is composed of Joel Link, Bryan Lee, Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and Camden Shaw, all teachers at Bienen.

Bienen alumni also join faculty on the list of this year’s nominees – vocalist Josephine Lee, who graduated from Bienen in 2007 with a Master’s in Music, received her first Grammy nomination for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for Ted Hearne’s Place. The album was also nominated for Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

Baritone Stephen Powell, a Class of ‘86 Bienen graduate, also received his first Grammy nominations this year for his recording American Composers at Play, nominated for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album with Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich and Jason Vieaux. He also received a nomination for Best Opera Recording for his role in Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen with conductor Gil Rose, soprano Heather Buck, the Boston Modern Orchestra and the Odyssey Opera Chorus.

Third Coast Percussion, comprised of Bienen alumni Sean Connors ’06 MMus, Robert Dillon ‘02, Peter Martin ’04 MMus, ’11 DMus, and David Skidmore ’05, was nominated for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance and Best Engineered Album, Classical for their album Fields.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be televised live Jan. 31, 2021.