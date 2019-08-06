IDLES at Lincoln Hall (Photo Gallery)

By Finn Hewes

1 August, 2019

IDLES played Lincoln Hall on Thursday night as part of the Lollapalooza afterparty series. A Place to Bury Strangers opened, and both bands gave a phenomenal show. Unfortunately, our writer couldn’t make it out that night and I was so consumed with taking photos while protecting my camera from moshers that I didn’t take any helpful notes on the show. Rather than try to pull something out of my ass, here’s a big photo gallery showcasing these beautiful souls.

A Place to Bury Strangers

IDLES