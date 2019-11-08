Julia Jacklin Preview

By Ethan Shanfeld

Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin will bring her stripped-down indie folk to a sold-out audience at Old Town School of Folk Music on Friday, Nov. 15.

In 2016, Jacklin released her debut, Don’t Let The Kids Win, an album filled with stark honesty and mesmerizing intimacy. Displaying her diverse range, she beautifully executes swingy pop on “Pool Party,” moody blues on “Same Airport, Different Man” and soul-crushing bluntness on the album’s title track.

Earlier this year, Jacklin put out Crushing, an album mostly set in the aftermath of a relationship. In some moments she is assertive and confident (“So I’ll say it ‘til he understands/You can love somebody without using your hands”), but in others she is inquisitively vulnerable (“Who will I be?/Now that you’re no longer next to me”).

With one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year, Jacklin is currently on tour in the United States before she hits the United Kingdom and finally her native Australia. Visit her website for more information: https://www.juliajacklin.com and stay tuned for WNUR’s coverage of her show next Friday.