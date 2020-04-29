Mayfest Announces Digital Dillo

by Ethan Shanfeld

On April 29, Mayfest Productions announced Digital Dillo, a virtual music festival to be held on May 30 exclusively for Northwestern students.

The shift from an in-person Dillo Day to an online concert comes in light of CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 and the university’s decision to maintain a remote format for the rest of Spring Quarter. Additional Mayfest programming, such as Battle of the Bands and Battle of the DJs, will also be held in a virtual capacity.

“The goal of Digital Dillo is to put forth an event that fosters the same sense of community that Dillo Day traditionally creates,” said Mayfest Co-Chairs Nicholas Khang and Rocco Palermo.

Continuing the Northwestern tradition by hosting a unique online event, Mayfest “aims to hold the quality of the artists and their performances to the same professional standard when planning a conventional Dillo Day.”

Mayfest is also asking for student feedback and looking to collaborate with other student organizations who have lost the opportunity to host in-person events in the spring.

Read the whole statement on their website, dilloday.com.