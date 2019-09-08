North Coast Music Festival Celebrates Ten Years [Photo Recap]

by Rachel Kupfer

Electronic music fans crowded – read, swarmed – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island last Friday and Saturday. The event was none other than North Coast Music Festival, celebrating its tenth anniversary with a twenty-five artist lineup of EDM, EDM and more EDM. Known for its laidback energy, friendly crowd culture and urban bohemian vibe, North Coast has long been a staple checkmark Chicago’s list of summer to-dos. Though it had previously dabbled in electronic headliners, 2019 was the festival’s first year experimenting with the genre on its own. The result was a perfect fit.