WNUR COVID-19 Update

To all of our dedicated listeners and supporters!

Since March, WNUR has been following state and University-level policies to prioritize the health and wellness of our staff, those close to them, and the public. As such, our studio will remain closed until it is safe to return – per Governor Pritzker’s most recent orders, this will be no sooner than May 30th. Between now and then, we will continue to broadcast and stream online with the help of our automation software, whose library our DJs are regularly contributing to from home. During this time, our broadcast schedule will be a close approximation of our normal programming, but there may be some asynchrony- and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Hopefully, things get better soon and we can get back to live programming in the near future, but, in the meantime, thank you for your patience and understanding! Stay safe!

Love,

WNUR Mgmt.